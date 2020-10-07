Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) Price Target Raised to $85.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) had its price objective upped by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $80.00 to $85.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 26.34% from the company’s current price.

EMR has been the topic of a number of other reports. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $83.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank lowered Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. TheStreet raised Emerson Electric from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Sunday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.44.

EMR stock opened at $67.28 on Wednesday. Emerson Electric has a 1 year low of $37.75 and a 1 year high of $78.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.21 billion, a PE ratio of 21.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.23.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.19. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 26.12% and a net margin of 11.39%. The company had revenue of $3.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Emerson Electric will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EMR. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in Emerson Electric by 3.7% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 296,102 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,109,000 after purchasing an additional 10,609 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 413.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 228,860 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,196,000 after buying an additional 184,278 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 193,645 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,228,000 after buying an additional 17,452 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Emerson Electric by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 856,734 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,143,000 after acquiring an additional 2,823 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in Emerson Electric by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,610,720 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $161,943,000 after acquiring an additional 94,832 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.37% of the company’s stock.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions to industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company's Automation Solutions segment offers products and integrated solutions, including measurement and analytical instrumentation; valves, actuators, and regulators; industrial solutions; and process control systems and solutions.

