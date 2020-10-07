EMX Royalty (NYSE:EMX) vs. Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE:TRQ) Head to Head Analysis

EMX Royalty (NYSE:EMX) and Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE:TRQ) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares EMX Royalty and Turquoise Hill Resources’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio EMX Royalty $3.83 million 58.57 -$10.41 million N/A N/A Turquoise Hill Resources $1.17 billion 1.32 -$150.46 million N/A N/A

EMX Royalty has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Turquoise Hill Resources.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

12.2% of EMX Royalty shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 35.5% of Turquoise Hill Resources shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

EMX Royalty has a beta of 1.29, meaning that its share price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Turquoise Hill Resources has a beta of 1.95, meaning that its share price is 95% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares EMX Royalty and Turquoise Hill Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EMX Royalty -95.64% -5.40% -5.11% Turquoise Hill Resources 38.73% 4.10% 2.53%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for EMX Royalty and Turquoise Hill Resources, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score EMX Royalty 0 0 0 0 N/A Turquoise Hill Resources 0 2 4 0 2.67

Turquoise Hill Resources has a consensus price target of $1.72, suggesting a potential upside of 125.66%. Given Turquoise Hill Resources’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Turquoise Hill Resources is more favorable than EMX Royalty.

Summary

Turquoise Hill Resources beats EMX Royalty on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About EMX Royalty

EMX Royalty Corporation, a precious and base metals royalty company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of metals and mineral properties. It explores for gold, silver, copper, molybdenum, lead, zinc, nickel, cobalt, volcanogenic massive sulfide, and iron deposits. The company's principal asset is the Leeville royalty property located in Eureka County, Nevada. It also holds royalty and exploration properties in North America, Turkey, Europe, Haiti, Australia, and New Zealand, as well as in Norway. The company was formerly known as Eurasian Minerals Inc. and changed its name to EMX Royalty Corporation in July 2017. EMX Royalty Corporation was incorporated in 2001 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About Turquoise Hill Resources

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mining company. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. It primarily develops and operates the Oyu Tolgoi mine located in the southern Mongolia. The company was formerly known as Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. and changed its name to Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. in August 2012. Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada. Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. is a subsidiary of Rio Tinto plc.

