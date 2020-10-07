Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $7.50 price objective on the construction company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 3.88% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Energy Focus, Inc. is a leading provider and innovator of energy efficient LED lighting products. As the creator of the only 100-percent flicker-free LED products on the market, Energy Focus products provide extensive energy savings, aesthetics, safety and health benefits over conventional and fluorescent lighting. As a longstanding partner with the US Government providing energy efficient LED lighting products to the U.S. Navy and the Military Sealift Command fleets, Energy Focus products go through rigorous testing in the most adverse conditions possible and still have a zero percent failure rate. In the commercial sphere, customers include national, state and local U.S. government agencies as well as Fortune 500 companies across education, healthcare, retail and manufacturing. Energy Focus is headquartered in Solon, Ohio, with additional sales offices in Washington, D.C., New York and Taiwan. “

Shares of NASDAQ:EFOI opened at $7.22 on Monday. Energy Focus has a 1 year low of $0.81 and a 1 year high of $9.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.88 and a beta of 2.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.01.

Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 14th. The construction company reported ($1.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.99). Energy Focus had a negative return on equity of 91.13% and a negative net margin of 52.60%. The company had revenue of $3.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.30 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Energy Focus will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Energy Focus stock. Sabby Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Energy Focus Inc (NASDAQ:EFOI) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 267,298 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,000. Sabby Management LLC owned about 1.68% of Energy Focus at the end of the most recent reporting period. 11.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Energy Focus

Energy Focus, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells energy-efficient lighting systems in the United States and internationally. It offers various light-emitting diode (LED) lighting technologies, including military maritime products, such as Military Intellitube, globe lights, berth lights, and fixtures to serve the United States navy and allied foreign navies.

