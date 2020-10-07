Enigma (ENG) Price Hits $0.59

Enigma (CURRENCY:ENG) traded down 1.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on October 7th. One Enigma token can now be purchased for $0.59 or 0.00005584 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Enigma has a market cap of $44.26 million and approximately $2.46 million worth of Enigma was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Enigma has traded 6.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.95 or 0.00613204 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00006930 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00030136 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $296.68 or 0.02801114 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded up 93.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

InflationCoin (IFLT) traded up 11,639.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000096 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0748 or 0.00000706 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

Enigma Token Profile

Enigma (CRYPTO:ENG) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 12th, 2017. Enigma’s total supply is 150,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 74,836,171 tokens. The Reddit community for Enigma is /r/enigmacatalyst and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Enigma’s official Twitter account is @enigmampc and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Enigma is enigma.co. Enigma’s official message board is forum.enigma.co.

Buying and Selling Enigma

Enigma can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Enigma directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Enigma should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Enigma using one of the exchanges listed above.

