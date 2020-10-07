Enjin Coin (ENJ) Price Reaches $0.14

Enjin Coin (CURRENCY:ENJ) traded 5% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on October 7th. One Enjin Coin token can now be purchased for $0.14 or 0.00001324 BTC on major exchanges. Enjin Coin has a market cap of $115.20 million and approximately $7.29 million worth of Enjin Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Enjin Coin has traded down 13% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001391 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00020308 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.51 or 0.00042592 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00006526 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009444 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $506.46 or 0.04781696 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.01 or 0.00056766 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.38 or 0.00031923 BTC.

Enjin Coin Profile

ENJ is a token. It launched on October 2nd, 2017. Enjin Coin's total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 821,201,679 tokens. The official website for Enjin Coin is enjin.io.

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Enjin Coin is /r/EnjinCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Enjin Coin

Enjin Coin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Enjin Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Enjin Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Enjin Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

