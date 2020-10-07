EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) PT Raised to $369.00 at Barclays

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) had its target price upped by research analysts at Barclays from $342.00 to $369.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the information technology services provider’s stock. Barclays‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 10.04% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on EPAM. Citigroup increased their price objective on EPAM Systems from $265.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on EPAM Systems from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on EPAM Systems from $240.00 to $356.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on EPAM Systems from $275.00 to $357.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, VTB Capital lowered EPAM Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. EPAM Systems has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $288.36.

Get EPAM Systems alerts:

EPAM stock opened at $335.34 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.37 and a quick ratio of 4.37. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $320.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $255.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.73 billion, a PE ratio of 66.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 1.38. EPAM Systems has a 1 year low of $151.97 and a 1 year high of $344.36.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $632.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $596.71 million. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 18.45% and a net margin of 11.73%. The business’s revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.28 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that EPAM Systems will post 4.91 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Sergey Yezhkov sold 3,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.59, for a total value of $1,064,667.50. Also, CMO Elaina Shekhter sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.00, for a total value of $981,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 9,204 shares in the company, valued at $3,009,708. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,201 shares of company stock valued at $4,315,494. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EPAM Systems in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in EPAM Systems by 92.7% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its stake in EPAM Systems by 1,718.2% in the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in EPAM Systems by 58.7% in the first quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 273 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in EPAM Systems in the second quarter valued at $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.44% of the company’s stock.

About EPAM Systems

EPAM Systems, Inc provides software product development and digital platform engineering services primarily in North America, Europe, Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Russia, Ukraine, Asia, and Australia. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

Recommended Story: What does a hold rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for EPAM Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EPAM Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.