Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for BGC Partners, Inc.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:BGCP)

BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler increased their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for BGC Partners in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, September 30th. Piper Sandler analyst R. Repetto now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.16 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.15.

BGCP has been the subject of several other reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of BGC Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, September 19th. ValuEngine cut shares of BGC Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BGC Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th.

BGCP stock opened at $2.65 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market cap of $953.03 million, a P/E ratio of 53.01 and a beta of 1.58. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.69. BGC Partners has a 52 week low of $2.07 and a 52 week high of $6.14.

BGC Partners (NASDAQ:BGCP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.15. The business had revenue of $519.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $522.40 million. BGC Partners had a net margin of 1.06% and a return on equity of 42.18%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in BGC Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $141,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in BGC Partners by 1,979.2% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 977,511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,463,000 after acquiring an additional 930,498 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in BGC Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in BGC Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $384,000. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in BGC Partners by 328.4% in the second quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 62,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 48,172 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.06% of the company’s stock.

BGC Partners Company Profile

BGC Partners, Inc operates as a brokerage and financial technology company worldwide. It offers various brokerage products, such as fixed income, foreign exchange, equities, energy and commodities, insurance, and futures. The company also provides other services that include trade execution, broker dealer, clearing, trade compression, post-trade, information, and other back office services to financial and non-financial institutions.

