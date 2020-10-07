Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Boralex Inc.’s FY2020 Earnings (TSE:BLX)

Boralex Inc. (TSE:BLX) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial cut their FY2020 EPS estimates for Boralex in a note issued to investors on Thursday, October 1st. National Bank Financial analyst R. Merer now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.57 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.64. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock.

Boralex (TSE:BLX) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The company reported C($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.02) by C($0.05). The company had revenue of C$121.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$131.00 million.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on BLX. TD Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a C$40.00 target price on shares of Boralex in a report on Monday, August 31st. Raymond James increased their target price on Boralex from C$37.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Boralex from C$33.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Monday, August 10th. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$35.00 target price on shares of Boralex in a report on Monday, August 31st. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on Boralex from C$35.50 to C$39.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Boralex currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$38.14.

Shares of BLX stock opened at C$40.35 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion and a PE ratio of -186.81. Boralex has a 1-year low of C$17.91 and a 1-year high of C$40.47. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$34.66 and a 200 day moving average of C$30.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 421.65, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Boralex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, constructs, and operates renewable energy power facilities primarily in Canada, France, and the United States. As of December 31, 2018, the company had interests in 81 wind power stations with an installed capacity of 1,723 megawatts (MW); 15 hydroelectric power stations with a capacity of 156 MW; 2 thermal power stations with an installed capacity of 47 MW; and 3 solar power stations with an installed capacity of 16 MW.

