Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Chatham Lodging Trust’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:CLDT)

Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) – Stock analysts at B.Riley Securit cut their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Chatham Lodging Trust in a research note issued to investors on Friday, October 2nd. B.Riley Securit analyst B. Maher now expects that the real estate investment trust will earn $0.13 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.16. B.Riley Securit also issued estimates for Chatham Lodging Trust’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.16 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.84 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.41 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.20 EPS.

Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.33). Chatham Lodging Trust had a negative return on equity of 6.11% and a negative net margin of 18.82%.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chatham Lodging Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Chatham Lodging Trust in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.85.

Shares of NYSE:CLDT opened at $7.41 on Monday. Chatham Lodging Trust has a fifty-two week low of $3.44 and a fifty-two week high of $18.63. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $348.03 million, a P/E ratio of -7.41 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 4.07 and a quick ratio of 4.07.

In other Chatham Lodging Trust news, CEO Jeffrey H. Fisher purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.95 per share, for a total transaction of $198,750.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 691,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,497,782.75. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Dennis M. Craven purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.83 per share, for a total transaction of $34,150.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 90,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $621,140.69. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 163,000 shares of company stock worth $1,255,560. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Chatham Lodging Trust by 370.1% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,066 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 3,201 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Chatham Lodging Trust by 681.8% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,652 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 4,057 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Chatham Lodging Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Chatham Lodging Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $83,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Chatham Lodging Trust by 30.1% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 14,233 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 3,293 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.04% of the company’s stock.

About Chatham Lodging Trust

Chatham Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly-traded real estate investment trust focused primarily on investing in upscale, extended-stay hotels and premium-branded, select-service hotels. The company owns interests in 137 hotels totaling 18,783 rooms/suites, comprised of 42 properties it wholly owns with an aggregate of 6,283 rooms/suites in 15 states and the District of Columbia and a minority investment in two joint ventures that own 95 hotels with an aggregate of 12,500 rooms/suites.

