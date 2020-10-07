Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for ALX Oncology’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:ALXO)

ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler raised their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of ALX Oncology in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, September 30th. Piper Sandler analyst C. Raymond now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($1.69) per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($1.70). Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for ALX Oncology’s FY2023 earnings at ($1.98) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($2.09) EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on ALX Oncology in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of ALX Oncology in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Lifesci Capital restated an “outperform” rating on shares of ALX Oncology in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of ALX Oncology in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.67.

Shares of ALXO stock opened at $36.20 on Monday. ALX Oncology has a fifty-two week low of $28.01 and a fifty-two week high of $52.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $40.63.

ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 27th. The company reported ($4.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($3.99). The company had revenue of $0.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.60 million.

