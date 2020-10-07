Equity BancShares (NASDAQ:EQBK) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Equity BancShares (NASDAQ:EQBK) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Equity Bancshares, Inc. operates as a bank holding company primarily in Kansas and Missouri. The company provides financial services primarily to businesses, business owners and individuals. It offers certificates of deposits, individual retirement and money market accounts, home equity lines of credit, credit cards, mortgages, treasury management, personal and business loans, investment services. Equity Bancshares, Inc. is headquartered in Wichita, Kansas. “

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. DA Davidson downgraded Equity BancShares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. BidaskClub upgraded Equity BancShares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Equity BancShares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Equity BancShares presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

NASDAQ EQBK opened at $16.17 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.03. Equity BancShares has a 12 month low of $12.49 and a 12 month high of $31.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $246.08 million, a P/E ratio of 10.85 and a beta of 0.81.

Equity BancShares (NASDAQ:EQBK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.02). Equity BancShares had a net margin of 12.28% and a return on equity of 5.35%. The firm had revenue of $38.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.21 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Equity BancShares will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Gary C. Allerheiligen purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.84 per share, for a total transaction of $33,680.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 13,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $231,550. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have bought a total of 4,500 shares of company stock worth $70,475 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Equity BancShares by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 92,985 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,604,000 after buying an additional 3,841 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Equity BancShares by 163.7% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,649 shares of the bank’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 2,886 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Equity BancShares in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,156,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its stake in Equity BancShares by 16.4% during the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 225,336 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,930,000 after acquiring an additional 31,736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Equity BancShares by 107.2% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 27,363 shares of the bank’s stock worth $472,000 after acquiring an additional 14,154 shares during the period. 66.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Equity Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Equity Bank that provides a range of financial services primarily to businesses, business owners, and individuals. The company accepts various deposit products, including demand, savings, money market, and time deposits. Its loan products include commercial and industrial, commercial real estate-backed, commercial lines of credit, working capital, term, equipment financing, acquisition, expansion and development, borrowing base, real estate construction loans, homebuilder, agricultural, government guaranteed, and other loans, as well as letters of credit to national and regional companies, restaurant franchisees, hoteliers, real estate developers, manufacturing and industrial companies, agribusiness companies, and other businesses.

