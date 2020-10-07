Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Receives $69.95 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-three research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, fourteen have given a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $69.95.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho upgraded Equity Residential from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Scotiabank downgraded Equity Residential from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, June 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus lowered their price objective on Equity Residential from $90.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. TheStreet cut Equity Residential from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut Equity Residential from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Monday, August 3rd.

Shares of EQR opened at $55.19 on Friday. Equity Residential has a 1 year low of $49.62 and a 1 year high of $89.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $20.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a 50-day moving average of $55.09 and a 200-day moving average of $58.63.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.13). Equity Residential had a return on equity of 10.62% and a net margin of 41.64%. The company had revenue of $653.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $661.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. Equity Residential’s revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Equity Residential will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 25th will be paid a $0.6025 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 24th. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.37%. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.05%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EQR. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Equity Residential during the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Equity Residential during the second quarter worth $51,000. Bainco International Investors bought a new stake in Equity Residential during the first quarter worth $56,000. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Equity Residential during the second quarter worth $56,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Equity Residential by 103.4% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 970 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares during the period. 86.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Equity Residential

Equity Residential is an S&P 500 company focused on the acquisition, development and management of rental apartment properties located in urban and high-density suburban markets where today's renters want to live, work and play. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 307 properties consisting of 79,482 apartment units, primarily located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

