EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:ESLOY) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:ESLOY) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on ESLOY. HSBC raised shares of EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.00.

Get EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme alerts:

Shares of EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme stock opened at $68.74 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.42. EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme has a 1-year low of $48.79 and a 1-year high of $80.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.94, a PEG ratio of 58.46 and a beta of 0.83.

About EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme

EssilorLuxottica SociÃ©tÃ© anonyme designs, manufactures, and distributes ophthalmic lenses, frames, and sunglasses in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates in five segments: Wholesale, Retail, Lenses and Optical Instruments, Equipment, and Sunglasses & Readers. The Wholesale segment engages in the manufacture and wholesale distribution of luxury and sports eyewear.

Read More: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?

Receive News & Ratings for EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.