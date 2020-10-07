Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Rating Increased to Neutral at BofA Securities

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) was upgraded by stock analysts at BofA Securities from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $87.00 price objective on the utilities provider’s stock. BofA Securities’ target price points to a potential downside of 4.16% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on ES. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Eversource Energy from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 18th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Eversource Energy from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group lowered Eversource Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $76.00 to $81.00 in a report on Monday, July 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Guggenheim lowered Eversource Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $95.00 to $91.00 in a report on Monday, August 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.24.

Shares of Eversource Energy stock opened at $90.78 on Monday. Eversource Energy has a 52-week low of $60.69 and a 52-week high of $99.42. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.72.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. Eversource Energy had a net margin of 13.52% and a return on equity of 8.99%. Equities research analysts forecast that Eversource Energy will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Eversource Energy news, VP Jay S. Buth sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.01, for a total value of $258,030.00. Also, VP Gregory B. Butler sold 5,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.81, for a total value of $499,556.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,220,051. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ES. Verity & Verity LLC lifted its position in Eversource Energy by 1.1% in the third quarter. Verity & Verity LLC now owns 68,319 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,114,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares during the last quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC lifted its position in Eversource Energy by 100.0% in the third quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 9,336 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $780,000 after purchasing an additional 4,668 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in Eversource Energy by 98.5% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 4,048,835 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $337,146,000 after purchasing an additional 2,009,258 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in Eversource Energy by 185.1% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 565,915 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $47,089,000 after purchasing an additional 367,406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Eversource Energy by 23.3% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,562,772 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $130,132,000 after purchasing an additional 295,576 shares during the last quarter. 77.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eversource Energy Company Profile

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates in four segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; and distribution of natural gas.

