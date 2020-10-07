Evoqua Water Technologies Corp (NYSE:AQUA) CEO Ronald C. Keating Sells 6,095 Shares of Stock

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp (NYSE:AQUA) CEO Ronald C. Keating sold 6,095 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $134,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 471,570 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,374,540. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Ronald C. Keating also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 11th, Ronald C. Keating sold 14,112 shares of Evoqua Water Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $310,464.00.

Shares of AQUA opened at $22.80 on Wednesday. Evoqua Water Technologies Corp has a 1 year low of $7.09 and a 1 year high of $25.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The company has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.49 and a beta of 2.06. The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.33 and a 200-day moving average of $17.77.

Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.12. Evoqua Water Technologies had a return on equity of 12.05% and a net margin of 5.76%. The company had revenue of $347.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $328.68 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Evoqua Water Technologies Corp will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on AQUA. Zacks Investment Research lowered Evoqua Water Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Evoqua Water Technologies from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Evoqua Water Technologies from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, TheStreet raised Evoqua Water Technologies from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.10.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AQUA. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Evoqua Water Technologies by 141.8% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,462,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,023,000 after purchasing an additional 2,616,541 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its holdings in Evoqua Water Technologies by 812.7% in the first quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,053,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,022,000 after purchasing an additional 1,828,684 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in Evoqua Water Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $20,408,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Evoqua Water Technologies by 12,273.8% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,732,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,427,000 after purchasing an additional 1,718,951 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in Evoqua Water Technologies by 131.7% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 742,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,320,000 after purchasing an additional 421,890 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.19% of the company’s stock.

About Evoqua Water Technologies

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. provides a range of water and wastewater treatment systems and technologies, and mobile and emergency water supply solutions and services. It operates in three segments: Industrial, Municipal, and Products. The Industrial segment offers capital systems and related recurring aftermarket services, parts, and consumables, as well as long-term and short-term service contracts, and emergency services for treating industrial process water, utility water, and wastewater.

