eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $49.00 target price on the technology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential downside of 4.20% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “eXp World Holdings, Inc. provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services primarily in the United states and Canada. The company facilitates buyers to search real-time property listings and sellers to list their properties through its Website and provides buyers and sellers access to a network of professional, consumer-centric agents and brokers. eXp World Holdings, Inc., formerly known as eXp Realty International Corporation, is based in Bellingham, Washington. “

EXPI has been the subject of a number of other reports. BidaskClub cut shares of eXp World from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 5th. TheStreet upgraded eXp World from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on eXp World from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.67.

eXp World stock opened at $51.15 on Monday. eXp World has a one year low of $6.51 and a one year high of $53.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $40.89 and a 200 day moving average of $20.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 2.36. The stock has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a PE ratio of 568.40 and a beta of 3.55.

eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.09. eXp World had a return on equity of 12.77% and a net margin of 0.63%. The business had revenue of $353.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $308.30 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that eXp World will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other eXp World news, CEO Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.49, for a total transaction of $184,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,790,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $384,411,056.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Randall D. Miles sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.21, for a total value of $243,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 30,040 shares in the company, valued at $486,948.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 670,683 shares of company stock valued at $22,700,422. Corporate insiders own 40.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of eXp World by 49.8% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,107 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP boosted its holdings in shares of eXp World by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 19,621 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of eXp World by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,055 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,321 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of eXp World by 3.2% during the second quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 47,775 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $815,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in shares of eXp World by 2.3% in the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 79,267 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,352,000 after purchasing an additional 1,790 shares during the last quarter. 15.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

eXp World Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services for residential real estate market in the United States and Canada. The company facilitates buyers to search real-time property listings and sellers to list their properties through its Website, exprealty.com; and provides buyers and sellers access to a network of professional, consumer-centric agents, and brokers.

