Extended Stay America, Inc. (NYSE:STAY) Receives $13.60 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Extended Stay America, Inc. (NYSE:STAY) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.60.

STAY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BofA Securities raised shares of Extended Stay America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $13.50 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Extended Stay America in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Bank of America raised shares of Extended Stay America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $13.50 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Extended Stay America from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Extended Stay America from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $14.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 30th.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Reinhart Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Extended Stay America by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 2,238,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,047,000 after buying an additional 249,809 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Extended Stay America by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,618,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,140,000 after buying an additional 284,924 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Extended Stay America by 156.7% in the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 385,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,820,000 after buying an additional 235,514 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Extended Stay America by 27.9% in the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,188,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,690,000 after buying an additional 259,264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Extended Stay America in the 1st quarter valued at $207,000. Institutional investors own 96.67% of the company’s stock.

NYSE STAY opened at $12.07 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.01. Extended Stay America has a 1 year low of $5.35 and a 1 year high of $15.29.

Extended Stay America (NYSE:STAY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $230.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $229.63 million. Extended Stay America’s quarterly revenue was down 28.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 25th were issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 24th.

Extended Stay America Company Profile

Extended Stay America, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, develops, and manages hotels in the United States. As of May 4, 2020, the company had a network of 634 hotels. It serves customers in the mid-priced extended stay segment. The company also licenses Extended Stay America brand to third party franchisees.

