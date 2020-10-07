Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on FICO. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Fair Isaac from $475.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Fair Isaac from $515.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Barclays raised their target price on Fair Isaac from $340.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $393.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $460.00 to $486.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $467.86.

NYSE FICO opened at $435.83 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $12.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.53 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $426.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $386.68. Fair Isaac has a one year low of $177.65 and a one year high of $452.74.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The technology company reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $313.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $301.30 million. Fair Isaac had a net margin of 18.92% and a return on equity of 91.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.50 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Fair Isaac will post 5.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP James M. Wehmann sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $412.73, for a total transaction of $4,127,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 82,265 shares in the company, valued at $33,953,233.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO William J. Lansing sold 28,462 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $428.56, for a total transaction of $12,197,674.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 190,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,433,256.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 86,294 shares of company stock worth $37,014,193 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.81% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FICO. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Fair Isaac in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Fair Isaac in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Fair Isaac in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Fair Isaac in the 1st quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Fair Isaac by 983.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 195 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.44% of the company’s stock.

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions. The company offers analytical solutions, credit scoring, and credit account management products and services to banks, credit reporting agencies, credit card processing agencies, insurers, retailers, healthcare organizations, and public agencies.

