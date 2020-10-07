Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ:FMNB) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ:FMNB) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Farmers National Banc Corp. is a one-bank holding with only one subsidiary, The Farmers National Bank of Canfield. They operate in one industry, domestic banking. The Bank is a full-service national bank engaged in commercial and retail banking. The Bank’s commercial banking services include checking accounts, savings accounts, time deposit accounts, commercial, mortgage and installment loans, home equity loans, home equity lines of credit, night depository, safe deposit boxes, money orders, bank checks, automated teller machines and travelers checks. “

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on FMNB. BidaskClub downgraded Farmers National Banc from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Boenning Scattergood assumed coverage on Farmers National Banc in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of Farmers National Banc from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Farmers National Banc from $12.50 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.67.

Shares of FMNB opened at $11.61 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.45. The stock has a market cap of $327.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.47 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Farmers National Banc has a one year low of $9.82 and a one year high of $16.50.

Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ:FMNB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The bank reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.17. Farmers National Banc had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 12.96%. The business had revenue of $33.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.87 million. Analysts anticipate that Farmers National Banc will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Farmers National Banc by 28.7% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,946 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 1,771 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Farmers National Banc by 233.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,954 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,068 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Farmers National Banc by 35.2% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,960 shares of the bank’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 2,073 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Farmers National Banc by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 47,984 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $569,000 after acquiring an additional 2,152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of Farmers National Banc by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 409,056 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,851,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the period. 40.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Farmers National Banc

Farmers National Banc Corp., through its subsidiaries, operates in the banking, trust, retirement consulting, insurance, and financial management industries. The company offers commercial and retail banking services, including checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; commercial, mortgage and installment, and home equity loans; home equity lines of credit, night depository, safe deposit box, money order, bank check, automated teller machine, Internet banking, travel card, E bond transaction, MasterCard and Visa credit cards, brokerage, and other services.

