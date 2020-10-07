Fiera Capital Corp (TSE:FSZ) Director Jean-Guy Desjardins Purchases 985 Shares

Fiera Capital Corp (TSE:FSZ) Director Jean-Guy Desjardins purchased 985 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$10.23 per share, with a total value of C$10,074.97. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 48,985 shares in the company, valued at C$501,038.17.

Jean-Guy Desjardins also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Fiera Capital alerts:

On Wednesday, July 8th, Jean-Guy Desjardins purchased 900 shares of Fiera Capital stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$9.05 per share, with a total value of C$8,145.00.

TSE FSZ opened at C$10.19 on Wednesday. Fiera Capital Corp has a 52 week low of C$4.77 and a 52 week high of C$13.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 158.13, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion and a P/E ratio of -110.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$10.41 and a 200-day moving average of C$9.15.

Fiera Capital (TSE:FSZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 14th. The company reported C$0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.28 by C$0.10. The company had revenue of C$166.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$161.80 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Fiera Capital Corp will post 1.5800001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 23rd were given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 25th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.24%. Fiera Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently -913.04%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FSZ. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Fiera Capital from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Fiera Capital from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. TD Securities lifted their target price on Fiera Capital from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Fiera Capital from C$11.00 to C$11.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th.

Fiera Capital Company Profile

Fiera Capital Corporation is an employee owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional investors, mutual funds, charitable organizations, and private clients. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios. The firm also launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds and income trusts for its clients.

Further Reading: Support Level

Receive News & Ratings for Fiera Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiera Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.