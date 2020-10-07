Financial Comparison: MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP) vs. Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI)

MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP) and Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares MGM Growth Properties and Sun Communities’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MGM Growth Properties 4.64% 0.65% 0.34% Sun Communities 10.37% 3.93% 1.95%

Dividends

MGM Growth Properties pays an annual dividend of $1.95 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.9%. Sun Communities pays an annual dividend of $3.16 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.1%. MGM Growth Properties pays out 83.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Sun Communities pays out 64.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. MGM Growth Properties has raised its dividend for 3 consecutive years and Sun Communities has raised its dividend for 3 consecutive years.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for MGM Growth Properties and Sun Communities, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MGM Growth Properties 0 2 14 0 2.88 Sun Communities 0 2 5 0 2.71

MGM Growth Properties presently has a consensus price target of $32.04, suggesting a potential upside of 13.40%. Sun Communities has a consensus price target of $158.33, suggesting a potential upside of 7.59%. Given MGM Growth Properties’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe MGM Growth Properties is more favorable than Sun Communities.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

94.4% of MGM Growth Properties shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 93.3% of Sun Communities shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.6% of MGM Growth Properties shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.7% of Sun Communities shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares MGM Growth Properties and Sun Communities’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MGM Growth Properties $881.08 million 4.21 $90.26 million $2.33 12.12 Sun Communities $1.26 billion 11.44 $177.38 million $4.92 29.91

Sun Communities has higher revenue and earnings than MGM Growth Properties. MGM Growth Properties is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Sun Communities, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

MGM Growth Properties has a beta of 0.67, indicating that its share price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sun Communities has a beta of 0.47, indicating that its share price is 53% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Sun Communities beats MGM Growth Properties on 10 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MGM Growth Properties

MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) is one of the leading publicly traded real estate investment trusts engaged in the acquisition, ownership and leasing of large-scale destination entertainment and leisure resorts, whose diverse amenities include casino gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment and retail offerings. MGP currently owns a portfolio of properties, consisting of 11 premier destination resorts in Las Vegas and elsewhere across the United States, the Hard Rock Rocksino Northfield Park in Northfield, OH, Empire Resort Casino in Yonkers, NY, as well as a retail and entertainment district, The Park in Las Vegas. As of December 31, 2018, our destination resorts, the Park, and Northfield Park collectively comprise approximately 27,500 hotel rooms, 2.7 million convention square footage, 150 retail outlets, 300 food and beverage outlets and 20 entertainment venues. As a growth-oriented public real estate entity, MGP expects its relationship with MGM Resorts and other entertainment providers to attractively position MGP for the acquisition of additional properties across the entertainment, hospitality and leisure industries.

About Sun Communities

Sun Communities, Inc. is a REIT that, as of March 31, 2019, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 379 communities comprising over 132,000 developed sites in 31 states and Ontario, Canada.

