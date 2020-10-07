Financial Contrast: Caretrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) and Realty Income (NASDAQ:O)

Caretrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) and Realty Income (NYSE:O) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends and profitability.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Caretrust REIT and Realty Income’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Caretrust REIT $163.40 million 10.96 $46.36 million $1.36 13.75 Realty Income $1.49 billion 14.55 $436.48 million $3.32 18.95

Realty Income has higher revenue and earnings than Caretrust REIT. Caretrust REIT is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Realty Income, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Caretrust REIT and Realty Income, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Caretrust REIT 0 3 2 1 2.67 Realty Income 0 3 10 0 2.77

Caretrust REIT presently has a consensus price target of $21.67, indicating a potential upside of 15.86%. Realty Income has a consensus price target of $69.67, indicating a potential upside of 10.74%. Given Caretrust REIT’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Caretrust REIT is more favorable than Realty Income.

Risk and Volatility

Caretrust REIT has a beta of 1.01, indicating that its share price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Realty Income has a beta of 0.64, indicating that its share price is 36% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Caretrust REIT pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.3%. Realty Income pays an annual dividend of $2.81 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.5%. Caretrust REIT pays out 73.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Realty Income pays out 84.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Caretrust REIT has raised its dividend for 4 consecutive years and Realty Income has raised its dividend for 25 consecutive years. Caretrust REIT is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Profitability

This table compares Caretrust REIT and Realty Income’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Caretrust REIT 29.43% 5.29% 3.24% Realty Income 30.30% 4.89% 2.65%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

89.5% of Caretrust REIT shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 73.5% of Realty Income shares are held by institutional investors. 1.4% of Caretrust REIT shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% of Realty Income shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

About Caretrust REIT

CareTrust REIT, Inc. is a self-administered, publicly-traded real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, acquisition and leasing of seniors housing and healthcare-related properties. With 199 net-leased healthcare properties and three operated seniors housing properties in 27 states, CareTrust is pursuing opportunities across the nation to acquire properties that will be leased to a diverse group of local, regional and national seniors housing operators, healthcare services providers, and other healthcare-related businesses.

About Realty Income

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 5,700 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with regional and national commercial tenants. To date, the company has declared 584 consecutive common stock monthly dividends throughout its 50-year operating history and increased the dividend 100 times since Realty Income's public listing in 1994 (NYSE: O).

