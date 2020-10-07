Financial Contrast: Creative Vistas (OTCMKTS:CVAS) vs. Lumentum (OTCMKTS:LITE)

Creative Vistas (OTCMKTS:CVAS) and Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) are both industrial products companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Creative Vistas and Lumentum’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Creative Vistas N/A N/A N/A Lumentum 8.07% 20.77% 11.05%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Creative Vistas and Lumentum’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Creative Vistas N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Lumentum $1.68 billion 3.62 $135.50 million $4.48 17.96

Lumentum has higher revenue and earnings than Creative Vistas.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Creative Vistas and Lumentum, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Creative Vistas 0 0 0 0 N/A Lumentum 1 2 15 0 2.78

Lumentum has a consensus price target of $101.28, suggesting a potential upside of 25.89%. Given Lumentum’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Lumentum is more favorable than Creative Vistas.

Risk and Volatility

Creative Vistas has a beta of 2.18, indicating that its stock price is 118% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lumentum has a beta of 0.93, indicating that its stock price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

99.8% of Lumentum shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.5% of Lumentum shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Lumentum beats Creative Vistas on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Creative Vistas Company Profile

Creative Vistas, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the design, engineering, installation, integration, and servicing of security-related technologies and systems. Its services include consulting, audit, review, and planning services; engineering and design services; customization, software development, and interfacing services; system integration, installation, and project management; system training, technical support, and maintenance services; and ongoing maintenance, preventative maintenance and service, and upgrades. The company also offers video surveillance products and technologies. Creative Vistas, Inc. offers its products and services to government, healthcare, education, and retail markets, as well as to various sectors, including corporate facilities, mining, entertainment, and automobile through direct sales to end-users, as well as through subcontracting agreements. Creative Vistas, Inc. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Whitby, Canada.

Lumentum Company Profile

Lumentum Holdings Inc. manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Optical Communications and Commercial Lasers. The Optical Communications segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and text data over high-capacity fiber optic cables. It offers tunable transponders, transceivers, and transmitter modules; tunable lasers, receivers, and modulators; transport products, such as reconfigurable optical add/drop multiplexers, amplifiers, and optical channel monitors, as well as components, including 980nm, multi-mode, and Raman pumps; and switches, attenuators, photodetectors, gain flattening filters, isolators, wavelength-division multiplexing filters, arrayed waveguide gratings, multiplex/de-multiplexers, and integrated passive modules. This segment also provides Super Transport Blade, which integrates optical transport functions into a single-slot blade; optical transceivers for fiber channel and Ethernet applications; integrated fiber optic transceivers; vertical-cavity surface-emitting lasers; distributed feedback and electro-absorption modulated lasers; and laser illumination sources for 3D sensing systems. It serves customers in telecommunications, data communications, and consumer and industrial markets. The Commercial Lasers segment offers diode-pumped solid-state, fiber, diode, direct-diode, and gas lasers for use in original equipment manufacturer applications. It serves customers in markets and applications, such as sheet metal processing, general manufacturing, biotechnology, graphics and imaging, and remote sensing, as well as in precision machining, such as drilling in printed circuit boards, wafer singulation, glass cutting, and solar cell scribing. Lumentum Holdings Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Milpitas, California.

