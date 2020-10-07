Financial Review: KLM Royal Dutch Airlines (OTCMKTS:KLMR) vs. Hawaiian (OTCMKTS:HA)

KLM Royal Dutch Airlines (OTCMKTS:KLMR) and Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA) are both small-cap transportation companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for KLM Royal Dutch Airlines and Hawaiian, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score KLM Royal Dutch Airlines 0 0 0 0 N/A Hawaiian 3 6 2 0 1.91

Hawaiian has a consensus price target of $21.70, indicating a potential upside of 67.83%. Given Hawaiian’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Hawaiian is more favorable than KLM Royal Dutch Airlines.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

77.7% of Hawaiian shares are held by institutional investors. 2.0% of Hawaiian shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares KLM Royal Dutch Airlines and Hawaiian’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio KLM Royal Dutch Airlines $12.40 billion 0.05 $501.76 million N/A N/A Hawaiian $2.83 billion 0.21 $223.98 million $4.60 2.81

KLM Royal Dutch Airlines has higher revenue and earnings than Hawaiian.

Risk & Volatility

KLM Royal Dutch Airlines has a beta of -0.26, indicating that its share price is 126% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hawaiian has a beta of 2.4, indicating that its share price is 140% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares KLM Royal Dutch Airlines and Hawaiian’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets KLM Royal Dutch Airlines N/A N/A N/A Hawaiian -5.83% -8.35% -1.99%

Summary

Hawaiian beats KLM Royal Dutch Airlines on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About KLM Royal Dutch Airlines

KLM Royal Dutch Airlines, together with its subsidiaries, provides passengers and cargo air transportation, aircraft maintenance, leisure, and other services in the Netherlands and internationally. It operates through Network, Maintenance, Leisure, and Other segments. The company also offers engine, component, and airframe maintenance services to other airlines and clients; and catering and handling services to third-party airlines and clients. In addition, it sells cargo capacity to third parties, as well as operates charter and scheduled flights through transavia.com. The company was founded in 1919 and is headquartered in Amstelveen, the Netherlands. KLM Royal Dutch Airlines is a subsidiary of Air France KLM S.A.

About Hawaiian

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiary, Hawaiian Airlines, Inc., engages in the scheduled air transportation of passengers and cargo. The company offers daily services on North America routes between the State of Hawai'i and Long Beach, Los Angeles, Oakland, Sacramento, San Diego, San Francisco, and San Jose, California; Las Vegas, Nevada; Phoenix, Arizona; Portland, Oregon; Seattle, Washington, and New York City, New York. It also provides daily service on Neighbor Island routes among the six islands of the State of Hawai'I; and international routes between the State of Hawai'i and Sydney, Australia, as well as Tokyo and Osaka, Japan. In addition, the company offers scheduled service between the State of Hawai'i and Pago Pago, American Samoa; Papeete, Tahiti; Brisbane, Australia; Auckland, New Zealand; Sapporo, Japan; and Seoul, South Korea, as well as various ad hoc charters. Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. distributes its tickets through various distribution channels, including its Website hawaiianairlines.com primarily for North America and Neighbor Island routes, as well as through travel agencies and wholesale distributors for its international routes. As of December 31, 2018, the company's fleet consisted of 20 Boeing 717-200 aircraft for the Neighbor Island routes; 4 Boeing 767-300 aircraft; 24 Airbus A330-200 aircraft; and 11 Airbus A321-200 for the North America, international, and charter routes, as well as owns 4 ATR42 aircrafts. Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1929 and is headquartered in Honolulu, Hawaii.

