Financial Survey: Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN) versus CorePoint Lodging (NYSE:CPLG)

Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN) and CorePoint Lodging (NYSE:CPLG) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, profitability, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Risk & Volatility

Get Summit Hotel Properties alerts:

Summit Hotel Properties has a beta of 2.06, suggesting that its stock price is 106% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CorePoint Lodging has a beta of 1.69, suggesting that its stock price is 69% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

93.4% of Summit Hotel Properties shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 81.5% of CorePoint Lodging shares are held by institutional investors. 2.6% of Summit Hotel Properties shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.7% of CorePoint Lodging shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Summit Hotel Properties and CorePoint Lodging’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Summit Hotel Properties -11.20% -3.78% -1.93% CorePoint Lodging -48.76% -14.04% -6.76%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Summit Hotel Properties and CorePoint Lodging’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Summit Hotel Properties $549.35 million 1.02 $82.61 million $1.25 4.22 CorePoint Lodging $812.00 million 0.40 -$212.00 million $1.57 3.55

Summit Hotel Properties has higher earnings, but lower revenue than CorePoint Lodging. CorePoint Lodging is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Summit Hotel Properties, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Summit Hotel Properties and CorePoint Lodging, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Summit Hotel Properties 0 0 6 0 3.00 CorePoint Lodging 0 0 1 0 3.00

Summit Hotel Properties currently has a consensus target price of $9.33, indicating a potential upside of 76.77%. CorePoint Lodging has a consensus target price of $8.00, indicating a potential upside of 43.37%. Given Summit Hotel Properties’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Summit Hotel Properties is more favorable than CorePoint Lodging.

Summary

Summit Hotel Properties beats CorePoint Lodging on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Summit Hotel Properties Company Profile

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. is a publicly-traded real estate investment trust focused on owning premium-branded hotels with efficient operating models primarily in the upscale segment of the lodging industry. As of April 18, 2019, the Company's portfolio consisted of 69 hotels with a total of 10,714 guestrooms located in 24 states.

CorePoint Lodging Company Profile

CorePoint Lodging Inc., a real estate investment trust company, operates midscale and upper-midscale select-service hotels primarily under the La Quinta brand. As of March 21, 2019, it had a portfolio of 313 hotels and approximately 40,000 rooms across 41 states in the United States. CorePoint Lodging Inc. is based in Irving, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Summit Hotel Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summit Hotel Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.