First Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:FBMS) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

First Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:FBMS) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $36.00.

FBMS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. BidaskClub raised shares of First Bancshares from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th.

Shares of First Bancshares stock opened at $22.28 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $476.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.64 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $21.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. First Bancshares has a twelve month low of $15.27 and a twelve month high of $35.88.

First Bancshares (NASDAQ:FBMS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $54.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.49 million. First Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.39% and a net margin of 24.46%. On average, equities analysts expect that First Bancshares will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Bancshares by 18.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,060,512 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $23,862,000 after acquiring an additional 166,540 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Bancshares by 463.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 82,820 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,863,000 after buying an additional 68,126 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of First Bancshares by 10.5% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 533,490 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,174,000 after buying an additional 50,798 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Bancshares by 23.2% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 141,691 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,189,000 after buying an additional 26,661 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Bancshares by 16.4% in the second quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 157,396 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,541,000 after buying an additional 22,125 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.94% of the company’s stock.

First Bancshares Company Profile

The First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The First, A National Banking Association that provides general commercial and retail banking services. The company operates through three segments: Commercial/Retail Bank, Mortgage Banking Division, and Holding Company. It offers deposit services, including checking, NOW, and savings accounts; other time deposits, such as daily money market accounts and longer-term certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

