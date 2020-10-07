First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $14.00 price target on the bank’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 5.82% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “First Financial Bancorp., is a financial holding company that engages in the business of commercial banking, and other permissible activities that are financial in nature, through seventeen wholly owned subsidiary institutions. Bancorp provides management and similar services for its subsidiary financial institutions. Bancorp must depend largely upon its seventeen subsidiaries for funds with which to pay the expenses of its operation and, to the extent applicable, any dividends on its outstanding shares of stock. “

Get First Financial Bancorp. alerts:

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. BidaskClub lowered First Financial Bancorp. from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, September 12th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of First Financial Bancorp. from $15.00 to $13.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.17.

FFBC opened at $13.23 on Monday. First Financial Bancorp. has a 1-year low of $10.83 and a 1-year high of $26.19. The company has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.92 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $154.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.50 million. First Financial Bancorp. had a net margin of 23.05% and a return on equity of 7.97%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that First Financial Bancorp. will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Vince Berta purchased 3,000 shares of First Financial Bancorp. stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.05 per share, for a total transaction of $42,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,209 shares in the company, valued at $157,486.45. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in First Financial Bancorp. by 254.7% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,508 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,801 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 50.0% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 69.6% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,900 shares of the bank’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Investors Research Corp raised its stake in First Financial Bancorp. by 100.0% in the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 8,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in First Financial Bancorp. during the second quarter valued at approximately $140,000. 73.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About First Financial Bancorp.

First Financial Bancorp. operates as the bank holding company for First Financial Bank that provides commercial banking and related services to individuals and businesses in Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky, and Illinois. The company accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing accounts, time deposits, and cash management services for commercial customers.

Featured Article: Why do companies issue monthly dividends?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on First Financial Bancorp. (FFBC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for First Financial Bancorp. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Financial Bancorp. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.