First Hawaiian Bank Cuts Stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS)

First Hawaiian Bank lowered its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) by 36.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,813 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 5,687 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Group were worth $1,972,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Howe & Rusling Inc. purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. CX Institutional grew its stake in Goldman Sachs Group by 183.0% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 249 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Goldman Sachs Group by 28.4% during the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 411 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $81,000. 68.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on GS shares. UBS Group upgraded shares of Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $220.00 to $245.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Goldman Sachs Group from $335.00 to $355.00 in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Goldman Sachs Group from $230.00 to $233.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $255.00 target price on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Goldman Sachs Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $246.43.

Goldman Sachs Group stock opened at $201.09 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $69.19 billion, a PE ratio of 10.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 1.39. Goldman Sachs Group Inc has a 52-week low of $130.85 and a 52-week high of $250.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82. The company’s 50 day moving average is $201.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $192.50.

Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The investment management company reported $6.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.78 by $2.48. The company had revenue of $13.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.76 billion. Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 13.40% and a return on equity of 9.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 40.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.81 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Goldman Sachs Group Inc will post 13.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 31st. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.78%.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Institutional Client Services, Investing & Lending, and Investment Management. The Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, spin-offs, and risk management; and underwriting services, such as debt and equity underwriting of public offerings and private placements of various securities and other financial instruments, as well as derivative transactions with public and private sector clients.

