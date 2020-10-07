First Hawaiian Bank Cuts Stock Position in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

First Hawaiian Bank lessened its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) by 18.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 24,466 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,448 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $2,030,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BAH. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton in the 2nd quarter worth $53,993,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 26.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,182,591 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $169,782,000 after buying an additional 451,799 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 16,043.1% in the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 413,586 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,172,000 after buying an additional 411,024 shares in the last quarter. Quest Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton in the 1st quarter worth $17,487,000. Finally, AXA increased its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 126.7% in the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 338,065 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $23,204,000 after buying an additional 188,935 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BAH opened at $82.26 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 12 month low of $54.37 and a 12 month high of $89.44. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $85.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.87. The company has a market cap of $11.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.21, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.82.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 52.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BAH. Truist Financial lowered Booz Allen Hamilton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. SunTrust Banks lowered Booz Allen Hamilton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $84.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Raymond James lowered Booz Allen Hamilton from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.83.

In other Booz Allen Hamilton news, EVP Karen M. Dahut sold 2,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.10, for a total value of $246,790.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, engineering, analytics, digital, mission operations, and cyber solutions to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

