First Hawaiian Bank Decreases Stock Holdings in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB)

First Hawaiian Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) by 25.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 12,441 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,312 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Kimberly Clark were worth $1,837,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Kimberly Clark in the second quarter worth $28,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Kimberly Clark in the first quarter worth $30,000. Demars Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Kimberly Clark in the second quarter worth $35,000. Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Kimberly Clark in the first quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Proffitt & Goodson Inc. purchased a new stake in Kimberly Clark in the second quarter worth $39,000. 71.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Kimberly Clark alerts:

NYSE:KMB opened at $150.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.50. Kimberly Clark Corp has a 52-week low of $110.66 and a 52-week high of $160.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $151.06 and a 200 day moving average of $142.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.59, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $4.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.48 billion. Kimberly Clark had a return on equity of 1,319.56% and a net margin of 13.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.67 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Kimberly Clark Corp will post 7.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 4th were paid a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 3rd. Kimberly Clark’s dividend payout ratio is 62.12%.

In other Kimberly Clark news, insider Aaron Powell sold 8,663 shares of Kimberly Clark stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.38, for a total transaction of $1,311,404.94. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,318,065.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Kimberly K. Underhill sold 11,715 shares of Kimberly Clark stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.00, for a total value of $1,733,820.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,626,404. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on KMB shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Kimberly Clark from $165.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Kimberly Clark from $151.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. TheStreet upgraded Kimberly Clark from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Kimberly Clark from $146.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $149.50.

Kimberly Clark Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care, consumer tissue, and professional products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

Read More: What is Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB).

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.