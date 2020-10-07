First Hawaiian Bank Grows Stake in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

First Hawaiian Bank increased its stake in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 48,532 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 746 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Corning were worth $1,573,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Corning by 2.4% in the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 16,333 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $423,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. First Command Bank grew its position in Corning by 49.4% in the second quarter. First Command Bank now owns 1,164 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Bonness Enterprises Inc. grew its position in Corning by 0.7% in the second quarter. Bonness Enterprises Inc. now owns 56,400 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,461,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. D. B. Root & Company LLC grew its position in Corning by 1.3% in the second quarter. D. B. Root & Company LLC now owns 32,614 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $844,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barry Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Corning by 3.5% in the second quarter. Barry Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,480 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.55% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on GLW shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Corning from $36.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Barclays boosted their target price on Corning from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Corning from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Corning from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on Corning from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Corning currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.25.

In related news, CEO Wendell P. Weeks sold 94,928 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.07, for a total value of $2,949,412.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Clark S. Kinlin sold 28,840 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.80, for a total transaction of $888,272.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 80,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,491,134.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 283,163 shares of company stock valued at $8,912,917 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Corning stock opened at $33.62 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $32.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.27. Corning Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $17.44 and a fifty-two week high of $34.33. The company has a market capitalization of $25.61 billion, a PE ratio of 336.23, a P/E/G ratio of 10.93 and a beta of 1.13.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The electronics maker reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.13. Corning had a net margin of 1.89% and a return on equity of 11.59%. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Corning Incorporated will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 28th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 27th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.00%.

Corning Profile

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment manufactures glass substrates for organic light-emitting diodes and liquid crystal displays used in televisions, notebook computers, and flat panel desktop monitors.

