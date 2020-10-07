First Hawaiian Bank Has $1.43 Million Stock Holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE)

First Hawaiian Bank lessened its stake in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE) by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,982 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 6,543 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries were worth $1,429,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 2.9% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 185,580 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,692,000 after acquiring an additional 5,258 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 581.6% during the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 272,151 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,814,000 after buying an additional 232,222 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 74.2% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 29,040 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,047,000 after buying an additional 12,369 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries during the second quarter worth $161,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 87.7% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,761 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 1,290 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Hawaiian Electric Industries alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on HE shares. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.33.

Shares of NYSE HE opened at $34.76 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a PE ratio of 17.83, a PEG ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 0.12. The business has a fifty day moving average of $33.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.17. Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.02 and a 52-week high of $55.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.12.

Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $608.95 million during the quarter. Hawaiian Electric Industries had a return on equity of 9.07% and a net margin of 7.67%. Analysts predict that Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 21st were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 20th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.80%. Hawaiian Electric Industries’s payout ratio is presently 66.33%.

Hawaiian Electric Industries Profile

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the electric utility and banking businesses primarily in the state of Hawaii. The company's Electric Utility segment is involved in generating, purchasing, transmitting, distributing, and selling electric energy. Its renewable energy sources and potential sources include wind, solar, photovoltaic, geothermal, wave, hydroelectric, municipal waste, and other bio fuels.

Further Reading: What is channel trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Hawaiian Electric Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hawaiian Electric Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.