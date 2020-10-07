First Hawaiian Bank Has $1.48 Million Stock Position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

First Hawaiian Bank lowered its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 5.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,654 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 709 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $1,475,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TIP. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 2.0% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 30,695 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,620,000 after buying an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 240.9% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 357,262 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,129,000 after buying an additional 252,458 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 4.7% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 59,307 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,840,000 after buying an additional 2,669 shares in the last quarter. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 16.7% during the first quarter. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC now owns 19,718 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,325,000 after buying an additional 2,820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 104.2% during the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 241 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter.

TIP opened at $125.72 on Wednesday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $107.37 and a fifty-two week high of $127.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $126.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $123.24.

About iShares TIPS Bond ETF

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

