First Hawaiian Bank Has $2.43 Million Stock Position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

First Hawaiian Bank grew its stake in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,516 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $2,430,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in shares of Autodesk by 29.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 14,824,825 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,314,155,000 after purchasing an additional 3,333,107 shares during the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 4,023,409 shares of the software company’s stock worth $628,054,000 after acquiring an additional 735,213 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,849,149 shares of the software company’s stock worth $920,678,000 after acquiring an additional 30,078 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 27.8% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,802,573 shares of the software company’s stock worth $909,538,000 after acquiring an additional 826,536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,295,943 shares of the software company’s stock worth $513,455,000 after acquiring an additional 222,455 shares during the last quarter. 90.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ADSK opened at $228.01 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $235.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $212.66. The company has a market cap of $50.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.04, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.31, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. Autodesk, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $125.38 and a fifty-two week high of $261.94.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The software company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $913.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $901.76 million. Autodesk had a negative return on equity of 457.10% and a net margin of 10.26%. The company’s revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. Research analysts predict that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Lorrie M. Norrington sold 2,475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.80, for a total transaction of $546,480.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 236 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.16, for a total value of $52,901.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,342 shares of company stock valued at $2,714,897. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ADSK shares. Oppenheimer raised Autodesk from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Barclays boosted their target price on Autodesk from $274.00 to $283.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Autodesk from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Autodesk from $233.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Autodesk from $228.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $242.41.

Autodesk, Inc operates as a design software and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; AutoCAD LT, a professional drafting and detailing software; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections software products for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries.

