First Hawaiian Bank Lowers Holdings in Qorvo Inc (NASDAQ:QRVO)

First Hawaiian Bank trimmed its holdings in Qorvo Inc (NASDAQ:QRVO) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,114 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 225 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $1,434,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of QRVO. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Qorvo by 285.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 804,723 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $88,946,000 after purchasing an additional 595,827 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. boosted its holdings in Qorvo by 1,103.6% in the second quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 541,555 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $59,858,000 after purchasing an additional 496,561 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in Qorvo by 247.0% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 696,202 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $56,134,000 after purchasing an additional 495,565 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Qorvo in the second quarter valued at $53,712,000. Finally, Robecosam AG raised its position in shares of Qorvo by 459.5% in the second quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 587,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $64,936,000 after acquiring an additional 482,500 shares during the period. 85.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP Gina Harrison sold 1,114 shares of Qorvo stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.21, for a total transaction of $127,229.94. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,463 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,880,239.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Steven E. Creviston sold 2,000 shares of Qorvo stock in a transaction on Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.15, for a total transaction of $226,300.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 65,018 shares in the company, valued at $7,356,786.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,658 shares of company stock worth $3,377,372 over the last quarter. 0.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of QRVO opened at $131.08 on Wednesday. Qorvo Inc has a twelve month low of $67.54 and a twelve month high of $136.06. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $127.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $109.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.48, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 4.08, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.37. Qorvo had a net margin of 12.05% and a return on equity of 16.10%. The firm had revenue of $787.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $729.91 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.36 EPS. Qorvo’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Qorvo Inc will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Qorvo from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Qorvo presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.05.

Qorvo Profile

Qorvo, Inc provides radio frequency (RF) solutions and technologies for mobile device, infrastructure, and defense and aerospace applications worldwide. It operates through Mobile Products (MP) and Infrastructure and Defense Products (IDP) segments. The MP segment offers cellular RF and WiFi solutions, bulk acoustic wave (BAW) and surface acoustic wave (SAW) filters, power amplifiers (PAs), low noise amplifiers (LNAs), switches, multi-band PAs and transmit modules, RF power management integrated circuits, diversity receive modules, antenna switch modules, antenna tuning and control solutions, modules incorporating PAs and duplexers, and modules incorporating switches, PAs, and duplexers.

