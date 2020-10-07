First Hawaiian Bank Lowers Position in Trane (NYSE:TT)

First Hawaiian Bank trimmed its stake in Trane (NYSE:TT) by 16.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 20,117 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,047 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Trane were worth $2,440,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Korea Investment CORP acquired a new position in Trane during the first quarter valued at approximately $9,771,000. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in Trane by 12.9% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 350,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,210,000 after buying an additional 40,122 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Trane by 5,021.8% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,404,000 after buying an additional 15,467 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in Trane during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,671,000. Finally, AXA acquired a new position in Trane during the first quarter valued at approximately $10,893,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.03% of the company’s stock.

TT opened at $126.59 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.30 billion, a PE ratio of 31.89, a P/E/G ratio of 10.75 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $119.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.30. Trane has a 12-month low of $70.00 and a 12-month high of $146.85.

Trane (NYSE:TT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.77 billion. Trane had a net margin of 6.76% and a return on equity of 18.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Trane will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Trane news, EVP Marcia J. Avedon sold 10,183 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.86, for a total transaction of $1,230,717.38. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 108,913 shares in the company, valued at $13,163,225.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard J. Swift sold 4,354 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.02, for a total transaction of $522,567.08. Insiders sold 93,213 shares of company stock worth $11,090,051 over the last ninety days. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Trane from $112.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Trane from $81.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Trane from $106.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Trane from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of Trane from $100.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Trane presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.33.

Trane Profile

Ingersoll-Rand Plc designs, manufactures, sells, and services industrial and commercial products. The company operates through Climate and Industrial segments. The Climate segment offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality; industrial refrigeration; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; and water source heat pumps.

