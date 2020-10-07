First Hawaiian Bank Purchases 553 Shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

First Hawaiian Bank lifted its position in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,743 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $1,351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of APTV. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 41.7% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 43,189 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,433,000 after purchasing an additional 12,705 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its stake in Aptiv by 1.1% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 47,750 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,351,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Aptiv by 10.1% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 11,392 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $561,000 after acquiring an additional 1,047 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Aptiv by 382.0% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 12,276 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $604,000 after acquiring an additional 9,729 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in Aptiv by 0.4% during the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 786,721 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $38,738,000 after acquiring an additional 3,440 shares during the last quarter. 94.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE APTV opened at $94.48 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38, a PEG ratio of 7.38 and a beta of 2.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $87.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.80. Aptiv PLC has a 52-week low of $29.22 and a 52-week high of $99.54.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The auto parts company reported ($1.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.43) by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. Aptiv had a return on equity of 10.10% and a net margin of 13.63%. Analysts forecast that Aptiv PLC will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on APTV. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Aptiv from $90.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Aptiv from $63.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Aptiv from $73.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Wolfe Research cut Aptiv from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $82.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Nomura restated a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 target price on shares of Aptiv in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.13.

In other Aptiv news, SVP David M. Sherbin sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $990,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 87,920 shares in the company, valued at $7,912,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Aptiv PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufacturers vehicle components, and provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets worldwide. It operates through two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

