First Hawaiian Bank Reduces Holdings in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

First Hawaiian Bank lowered its stake in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 99.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,565 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 1,346,331 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Illumina were worth $1,411,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its position in Illumina by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,777 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $549,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Illumina by 47.9% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 142 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives increased its position in Illumina by 2.3% during the third quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,483 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. increased its position in Illumina by 6.9% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. now owns 47,299 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $14,619,000 after purchasing an additional 3,034 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Illumina during the second quarter worth approximately $3,116,000. 92.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Karen K. Mcginnis sold 1,856 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $357.01, for a total value of $662,610.56. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $838,973.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Francis A. Desouza sold 3,000 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $389.85, for a total transaction of $1,169,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 77,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,256,258.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 29,123 shares of company stock worth $10,529,100. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ILMN shares. TheStreet cut shares of Illumina from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Argus restated a “reduce” rating and set a $380.00 price objective on shares of Illumina in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Illumina from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $345.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, September 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Illumina in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $400.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $327.65.

Shares of ILMN opened at $317.28 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $46.32 billion, a PE ratio of 67.80, a PEG ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $329.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $335.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a current ratio of 3.76. Illumina, Inc. has a twelve month low of $196.78 and a twelve month high of $404.20.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The life sciences company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $633.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $682.07 million. Illumina had a net margin of 20.67% and a return on equity of 19.13%. Illumina’s revenue was down 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.35 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic analysis. The company operates in two segments, Core Illumina and Consolidated VIEs. It offers sequencing that provides researchers with various applications and the ability to sequence mammalian genomes; and arrays for a range of deoxyribonucleic acid and RNA analysis applications, including single nucleotide polymorphism genotyping, copy number variations analysis, gene expression analysis, and methylation analysis, as well as enables the detection of known genetic markers on a single array.

