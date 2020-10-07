First Hawaiian Bank Reduces Stake in Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG)

First Hawaiian Bank reduced its position in Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG) by 34.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,882 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,103 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $1,652,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dollar General in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dollar General in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Dollar General in the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dollar General in the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 84.7% in the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on DG shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Dollar General from $216.00 to $236.00 in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on Dollar General from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 24th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $182.00 target price on shares of Dollar General in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 target price on shares of Dollar General in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their target price on Dollar General from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $213.62.

In other news, CAO Anita C. Elliott sold 8,470 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.80, for a total value of $1,777,006.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 20,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,399,086.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO John W. Garratt sold 8,759 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.20, for a total value of $1,762,310.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 14,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,002,708.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 99,435 shares of company stock worth $19,984,494 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DG opened at $212.29 on Wednesday. Dollar General Corp. has a 52 week low of $125.00 and a 52 week high of $216.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $202.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $186.24. The stock has a market cap of $52.87 billion, a PE ratio of 23.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.46.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The company reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.68. Dollar General had a return on equity of 33.51% and a net margin of 7.48%. The firm had revenue of $8.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Dollar General Corp. will post 9.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 6th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 5th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.40%.

Dollar General Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry and other home cleaning supplies; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

