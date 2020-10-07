First Hawaiian Bank Sells 1,216 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

First Hawaiian Bank decreased its position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,618 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,216 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $1,858,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 704 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 8,485 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,484,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc increased its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 14,475 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,531,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. BSW Wealth Partners increased its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 1,740 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Slow Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 11,438 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,000,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.12% of the company’s stock.

ITW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on Illinois Tool Works in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $197.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $180.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Bank of America boosted their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $130.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $174.00 to $195.00 in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $156.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Illinois Tool Works presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $169.24.

ITW opened at $196.41 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $195.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $174.30. The company has a market capitalization of $62.10 billion, a PE ratio of 28.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.97 and a beta of 1.15. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 1 year low of $115.94 and a 1 year high of $203.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 2.18.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 81.80% and a net margin of 17.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.91 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $1.14 per share. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. This is an increase from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.84%.

In other news, CFO Michael M. Larsen sold 66,821 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.09, for a total transaction of $12,501,540.89. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,788,361.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John R. Hartnett sold 19,436 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.96, for a total value of $3,769,806.56. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,658,510.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 143,879 shares of company stock valued at $27,240,677. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

