First Hawaiian Bank Sells 154,634 Shares of Splunk Inc (NASDAQ:SPLK)

First Hawaiian Bank reduced its position in Splunk Inc (NASDAQ:SPLK) by 92.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,474 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 154,634 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Splunk were worth $2,347,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SPLK. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Splunk by 212.7% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,631,488 shares of the software company’s stock worth $205,943,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109,788 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP raised its stake in Splunk by 32,404.2% during the second quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 789,528 shares of the software company’s stock worth $156,879,000 after acquiring an additional 787,099 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Splunk by 44.8% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,357,636 shares of the software company’s stock worth $171,374,000 after acquiring an additional 420,134 shares in the last quarter. Softbank Group Corp acquired a new position in Splunk during the second quarter worth $64,390,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Splunk by 1.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,770,516 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,934,901,000 after acquiring an additional 194,156 shares in the last quarter. 93.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Graham Smith sold 500 shares of Splunk stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $95,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 35,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,729,230. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Jason Child sold 1,017 shares of Splunk stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.63, for a total value of $179,632.71. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 132,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,470,064.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 94,933 shares of company stock worth $18,101,829. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SPLK opened at $198.19 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. Splunk Inc has a 1 year low of $93.92 and a 1 year high of $225.89. The stock has a market cap of $31.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.22 and a beta of 1.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $195.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $175.29.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 26th. The software company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.12) by $0.79. Splunk had a negative return on equity of 25.57% and a negative net margin of 27.62%. The firm had revenue of $491.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $520.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Splunk Inc will post -3.47 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Splunk from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Splunk from $203.00 to $254.00 in a research note on Monday, June 29th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Splunk from $228.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Splunk from $190.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Splunk from $185.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirty-five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $225.59.

Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light, and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for information technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics, and industries. The company was founded by Erik M.

