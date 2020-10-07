First Hawaiian Bank Sells 729 Shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

First Hawaiian Bank decreased its holdings in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) by 7.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,444 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 729 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $1,474,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in URI. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in United Rentals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $91,355,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of United Rentals by 113.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,859,222 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $272,376,000 after acquiring an additional 989,470 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of United Rentals by 31.3% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,827,114 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $188,010,000 after acquiring an additional 435,398 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of United Rentals by 60.2% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 913,663 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $94,016,000 after acquiring an additional 343,281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of United Rentals by 81.5% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 716,232 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $73,700,000 after acquiring an additional 321,705 shares in the last quarter. 97.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of United Rentals stock opened at $193.87 on Wednesday. United Rentals, Inc. has a one year low of $58.85 and a one year high of $200.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $176.47 and its 200 day moving average is $144.10. The stock has a market cap of $13.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 2.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.84.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The construction company reported $3.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $1.75. United Rentals had a return on equity of 37.16% and a net margin of 12.37%. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.74 EPS. United Rentals’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that United Rentals, Inc. will post 15.26 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on URI shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $194.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on United Rentals from $110.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. UBS Group downgraded United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $168.00 to $186.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Citigroup increased their target price on United Rentals from $150.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded United Rentals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $156.94.

In other United Rentals news, Director Donald C. Roof sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.07, for a total transaction of $2,641,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

