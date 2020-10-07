First Hawaiian Bank Trims Stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

First Hawaiian Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,394 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 1,134 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Netflix were worth $1,697,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 576 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 184 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 713 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 792 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC now owns 671 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.63% of the company’s stock.

Netflix stock opened at $505.87 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The company has a market capitalization of $223.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.31, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $499.55 and its 200 day moving average is $453.76. Netflix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $264.57 and a twelve month high of $575.37.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The Internet television network reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.81 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $6.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.08 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 33.32% and a net margin of 11.85%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.3 EPS for the current year.

In other Netflix news, insider Gregory K. Peters sold 9,691 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $538.32, for a total transaction of $5,216,859.12. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,825,954.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.00, for a total value of $4,750,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 9,709 shares in the company, valued at $4,611,775. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 215,486 shares of company stock worth $106,890,169. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NFLX. Societe Generale reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $270.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. CSFB reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $525.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Netflix from $500.00 to $610.00 in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $470.00 target price (up previously from $460.00) on shares of Netflix in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their target price on Netflix from $530.00 to $570.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $492.93.

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

