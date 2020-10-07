First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $27.00 price objective on the bank’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 6.68% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “FIRST MERCHANTS CORP. is a bank holding company engaged in conducting commercial banking business through the offices of its banking subsidiaries. “

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on FRME. BidaskClub raised shares of First Merchants from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 8th. Raymond James lowered First Merchants from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on First Merchants from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:FRME opened at $25.31 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.60 and its 200 day moving average is $25.79. First Merchants has a 12-month low of $21.18 and a 12-month high of $42.48. The stock has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.15. First Merchants had a return on equity of 8.63% and a net margin of 26.38%. The business had revenue of $119.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.30 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that First Merchants will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in First Merchants in the first quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in shares of First Merchants during the 1st quarter worth $213,000. Mackay Shields LLC grew its stake in shares of First Merchants by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 53,800 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,484,000 after acquiring an additional 9,100 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in First Merchants by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 814,025 shares of the bank’s stock worth $21,563,000 after acquiring an additional 55,679 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in First Merchants by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 395,926 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,916,000 after acquiring an additional 30,890 shares during the period. 71.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About First Merchants

First Merchants Corporation operates as the financial holding company for First Merchants Bank that provides community banking services. It accepts time, savings, and demand deposits; and provides consumer, commercial, agri-business, and real estate mortgage loans, as well as rents safe deposit facilities.

