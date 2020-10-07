FirstCash (NYSE:FCFS) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

FirstCash (NYSE:FCFS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “FirstCash Inc. is an operator of pawn stores. The company focuses on serving cash and credit constrained consumers through its retail pawn locations, which buy and sell jewelry, consumer electronics, power tools, household appliances, sporting goods, musical instruments and other merchandise. It operates primarily in the U.S., Mexico, Guatemala and El Salvador. FirstCash, Inc., formerly known as First Cash Financial Services Inc., is based in Arlington, United States. “

Several other research analysts also recently commented on FCFS. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of FirstCash from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $86.00 to $74.00 in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays upgraded FirstCash from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. TheStreet downgraded FirstCash from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Wedbush downgraded FirstCash from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.33.

Shares of NYSE FCFS opened at $59.27 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.89. FirstCash has a 52 week low of $55.22 and a 52 week high of $96.40.

FirstCash (NYSE:FCFS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The credit services provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $412.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $436.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its holdings in FirstCash by 1,174.4% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 795,200 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $61,259,000 after acquiring an additional 732,800 shares in the last quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP acquired a new position in shares of FirstCash in the second quarter valued at $34,104,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in FirstCash by 14.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,262,326 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $220,142,000 after purchasing an additional 416,974 shares during the period. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FirstCash in the 1st quarter valued at $12,919,000. Finally, Fiduciary Management Inc. WI lifted its holdings in shares of FirstCash by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 1,073,627 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $77,022,000 after acquiring an additional 172,465 shares during the period. 95.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About FirstCash

FirstCash, Inc operates retail-based pawn and consumer finance stores in the United States and Mexico. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including consumer electronics, jewelry, power tools, household appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and retails previously owned merchandise acquired through pawn forfeitures, as well as through purchases from the general public.

