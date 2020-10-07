FORTESCUE METAL/S (OTCMKTS:FSUGY) Now Covered by BMO Capital Markets

Equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of FORTESCUE METAL/S (OTCMKTS:FSUGY) in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “market perform” rating on the stock.

FSUGY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group upgraded FORTESCUE METAL/S from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded FORTESCUE METAL/S from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Citigroup upgraded FORTESCUE METAL/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. upgraded FORTESCUE METAL/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, CSFB upgraded FORTESCUE METAL/S from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

FSUGY opened at $23.51 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.05. The company has a market cap of $36.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.41 and a beta of 1.34. FORTESCUE METAL/S has a one year low of $9.96 and a one year high of $27.98.

FORTESCUE METAL/S Company Profile

Fortescue Metals Group Limited engages in the exploration, development, production, processing, and sale of iron ore in Australia, China, and internationally. The company owns and operates the Chichester Hub that includes the Cloudbreak and Christmas Creek mines located in the Chichester ranges; and the Solomon Hub comprising the Firetail and Kings Valley mines located in the Hamersley ranges of Pilbara, Western Australia.

