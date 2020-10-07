Fortive (NYSE:FTV) Price Target Raised to $81.00

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) had its price target raised by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $78.00 to $81.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the technology company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 2.99% from the stock’s previous close.

FTV has been the subject of a number of other research reports. CSFB lifted their price objective on shares of Fortive from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird upgraded Fortive from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Fortive from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Fortive from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Fortive from $84.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.54.

FTV stock opened at $78.65 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $74.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.15. The company has a market cap of $26.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.14, a P/E/G ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.14. Fortive has a twelve month low of $37.31 and a twelve month high of $80.64.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.10. Fortive had a return on equity of 16.22% and a net margin of 8.00%. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Fortive will post 3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Fortive news, SVP Patrick K. Murphy sold 37,882 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total value of $2,746,445.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 38,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,815,972.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Charles E. Mclaughlin sold 11,316 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.95, for a total transaction of $836,818.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 40,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,008,951.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,857,144 shares of company stock worth $627,156,617 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Fortive in the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000. Smithfield Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Fortive by 22.7% in the second quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 931 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. CNB Bank raised its stake in Fortive by 25.5% in the second quarter. CNB Bank now owns 1,350 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Fortive by 294.2% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,916 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Fortive during the second quarter worth about $114,000. 86.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Professional Instrumentation segment provides test tools, and thermal imaging and calibration equipment for electrical, industrial, electronic, and calibration applications; online condition-based monitoring equipment; portable gas detection equipment, consumables, and software as a service offerings; subscription-based technical, analytical, and compliance services; and software, data analytics, and services for critical infrastructure in utility, industrial, energy, construction, public safety, mining, and healthcare applications.

