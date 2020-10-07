Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $4.50 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 9.22% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Fortress Biotech, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. The company is engaged in acquiring, developing and commercializing novel pharmaceutical and biotechnology products. Fortress Biotech, Inc., formerly known as Coronado Biosciences, Inc., is based in NEW YORK, United States. “

Get Fortress Biotech alerts:

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on FBIO. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Fortress Biotech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Benchmark assumed coverage on Fortress Biotech in a report on Friday, October 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley upped their price objective on Fortress Biotech from $6.00 to $8.00 in a report on Friday, August 21st. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Fortress Biotech from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Fortress Biotech currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.70.

Shares of NASDAQ FBIO opened at $4.12 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.51, a quick ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Fortress Biotech has a 12 month low of $1.04 and a 12 month high of $4.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.94 and a 200-day moving average of $2.87. The company has a market capitalization of $362.59 million, a P/E ratio of -4.74 and a beta of 2.22.

Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.08. Fortress Biotech had a negative return on equity of 53.93% and a negative net margin of 124.63%. The business had revenue of $9.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.59 million. Analysts predict that Fortress Biotech will post -0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Lindsay A. Md Rosenwald purchased 52,500 shares of Fortress Biotech stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.00 per share, for a total transaction of $945,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 92,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,665,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robyn Hunter sold 28,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.38, for a total value of $124,611.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 29.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FBIO. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fortress Biotech by 120.5% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,276 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 8,349 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Fortress Biotech during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Fortress Biotech by 293.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,878 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 8,862 shares during the period. Telemetry Investments L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Fortress Biotech in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Fortress Biotech by 165.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 27,501 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 17,146 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.76% of the company’s stock.

About Fortress Biotech

Fortress Biotech, Inc develops and commercializes pharmaceutical and biotechnology products. It markets dermatology products, such as Targadox for acne; Exelderm cream for ringworm and jock itch symptoms; Ceracade for dry skin conditions; Luxamend for dressing and managing wounds; Ala-Scalp and Triderm, which are used for the inflammatory and pruritic manifestations of corticosteroid-responsive dermatoses; and Ala-Quin, an antibacterial and antifungal cream.

Further Reading: Quantitative Easing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Fortress Biotech (FBIO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Fortress Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortress Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.