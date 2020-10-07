Francis A. Desouza Sells 3,000 Shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) Stock

Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) CEO Francis A. Desouza sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.78, for a total transaction of $926,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 71,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,940,362.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Francis A. Desouza also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 1st, Francis A. Desouza sold 3,000 shares of Illumina stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.32, for a total transaction of $1,056,960.00.

NASDAQ ILMN opened at $317.28 on Wednesday. Illumina, Inc. has a 52-week low of $196.78 and a 52-week high of $404.20. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $329.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $335.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a current ratio of 3.76. The company has a market capitalization of $46.32 billion, a PE ratio of 67.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 0.90.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The life sciences company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.05). Illumina had a return on equity of 19.13% and a net margin of 20.67%. The company had revenue of $633.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $682.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.35 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group lowered shares of Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $390.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on shares of Illumina from $350.00 to $300.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of Illumina in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $355.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $380.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Illumina presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $327.65.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ILMN. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its stake in shares of Illumina by 3.0% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 27,941 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $7,631,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Illumina by 61.0% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 557 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Illumina by 98.5% in the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 3,521 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $962,000 after purchasing an additional 1,747 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Illumina in the first quarter worth about $238,000. Finally, Kinneret Advisory LLC grew its stake in Illumina by 12.6% during the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 1,743 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $476,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.89% of the company’s stock.

Illumina Company Profile

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic analysis. The company operates in two segments, Core Illumina and Consolidated VIEs. It offers sequencing that provides researchers with various applications and the ability to sequence mammalian genomes; and arrays for a range of deoxyribonucleic acid and RNA analysis applications, including single nucleotide polymorphism genotyping, copy number variations analysis, gene expression analysis, and methylation analysis, as well as enables the detection of known genetic markers on a single array.

