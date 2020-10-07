Frederick William Davidson Sells 10,000 Shares of IMPACT Silver Corp (CVE:IPT) Stock

IMPACT Silver Corp (CVE:IPT) Director Frederick William Davidson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.01, for a total value of C$10,100.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 517,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$522,927.50.

Frederick William Davidson also recently made the following trade(s):

Get IMPACT Silver alerts:

On Monday, July 20th, Frederick William Davidson sold 20,000 shares of IMPACT Silver stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.99, for a total value of C$19,800.00.

IPT opened at C$1.01 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $92.42 million and a PE ratio of -77.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.97 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.62. IMPACT Silver Corp has a 52-week low of C$0.22 and a 52-week high of C$1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a current ratio of 3.85.

About IMPACT Silver

IMPACT Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and mineral processing activities in Mexico. The company produces silver, lead, zinc, gold, and copper deposits. It operates San Ramon Deeps, Mirasol, and Cuchara-Oscar silver mines. The company owns interests in the Royal Mines of Zacualpan Silver District and the Capire Mineral District covering 357 square kilometers located in central Mexico.

Further Reading: Penny Stocks, Risk and Reward Factors



Receive News & Ratings for IMPACT Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IMPACT Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.